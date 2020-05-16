Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Sellers


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Sellers Obituary
Anthony J. Sellers

YORK - Anthony "Tony" J. Sellers, 51, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence in Springettsbury Twp.

A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born July 8, 1968 in York, he was a son of Isabell M. (Mansfield) Sellers of Dallastown and Wayne A. Sellers (Sandy Frey-Sellers) of Red Lion.

He was a 1986 graduate of Dallastown Area High School. He was employed as an electrician for 19 years with Gettle Inc.

Anthony liked riding and working on his motorcycles. He also enjoyed gardening and watching the deer in his back yard.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Sellers is also survived by a sister, Robin S. Seifert and husband Mark of Mt. Wolf; a brother, Derek F. Sellers of Dallastown; niece, Laney S. Seifert of Mt. Wolf; nephew, Hayden R. Seifert of Mt. Wolf; uncle, Franklin Mansfield of Dallastown and two step brothers and a step sister.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue, 2 Heritage Farm Dr, New Freedom Pa 17349 or . of PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill Pa 17011.

Send Condolence at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -