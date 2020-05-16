|
Anthony J. Sellers
YORK - Anthony "Tony" J. Sellers, 51, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence in Springettsbury Twp.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be held at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born July 8, 1968 in York, he was a son of Isabell M. (Mansfield) Sellers of Dallastown and Wayne A. Sellers (Sandy Frey-Sellers) of Red Lion.
He was a 1986 graduate of Dallastown Area High School. He was employed as an electrician for 19 years with Gettle Inc.
Anthony liked riding and working on his motorcycles. He also enjoyed gardening and watching the deer in his back yard.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sellers is also survived by a sister, Robin S. Seifert and husband Mark of Mt. Wolf; a brother, Derek F. Sellers of Dallastown; niece, Laney S. Seifert of Mt. Wolf; nephew, Hayden R. Seifert of Mt. Wolf; uncle, Franklin Mansfield of Dallastown and two step brothers and a step sister.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue, 2 Heritage Farm Dr, New Freedom Pa 17349 or . of PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill Pa 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020