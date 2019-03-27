|
Anthony Lawrence Feo Sr.
York - Tony passed away peacefully March 21, 2019. Tony is survived by his wife Ronda, daughter Roxanne, son Tony Jr., and grandson Grayson. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Ceccotti, sisters Maureen and Rose, brothers Mike, Joe, James, and Amiel.
A celebration of life will be held at the Hellam VFW, 341 Yorkana Rd, March 29, 2019 at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family for final expenses.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019