Anthony S. Pettit
West Manchester Township - April 1, 1954—September 21, 2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our loved one. Tony was the beloved husband of Jodi (Zuch) Pettit for 27 years. They were blessed with 33 good years together.
Born in York, PA, he was a son of Yvonne (Taylor) Pettit and Darwin Pettit. He was a 1972 graduate of Dallastown Area High School and joined The U.S. Army the following year. He proudly served in the Military Police through 1979. Tony was a 33-year member of the American Legion, Shiloh Post 791.
A lifelong believer in the power of music and words, Tony was a hard worker with a gentle soul and a great sense of humor who also enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. Exceptionally skilled in mechanics, he worked at Amp Inc" for 20 years. He was always happy to help friends and neighbors; he retired as a Maintenance Supervisor at The Apartment Gallery in 2015.
In addition to his wife, Jodi, Tony is survived by his 3 sons: Travis; Joshua; and Dylan; his grandchildren; and his siblings Melissa (David) Ehrhart; Kimberly (Mark) Woolley; Rev. Steven (Sherrie) Pettit; and Daria Henry.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Faith Marie and his mother Yvonne.
Details of a service will be forthcoming. Tony's final resting place will be at Fort Indiantown Gap with military honors and will be at the convenience of the family.
We love you Dad
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019