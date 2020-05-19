|
|
Anthony Van Stephens, Sr., also known as Tony, Butch and Hippo, 75 of York, passed away peacefully at The Gardens at Camp Hill on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Anthony was born on April 21, 1945 in York to the late Helen Diehl (Johnson) and Kisler Stephens.
Anthony was a 1963 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He also attended York College for the Caterpillar Training Program. Anthony was employed at Teledyne Mckay as a Journeyman Machinist, and retired from Caterpillar Tractors as an Organization Supervisor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and listening to music. Anthony was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in York, Pa, and loved the Lord wholeheartedly.
Anthony leaves to cherish his memory a son Anthony V. Stephens II, daughter in law Colette Stephens (Lancaster, PA); two grandsons, Tyjhai Stephens (Brooklyn, NY) and Micah Stephens; granddaughters, Jayda Stephens; great-granddaughter, Zuri Stephens; sister, Tresa "Sue" Buchanan, brother-in-law Denis Buchanan; nephew, Denis Buchanan II; nieces, Keturah Buchanan; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Stephens.
A Celebration of Life Services will be held privately at the convince of the family. Burial will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 21, 2020