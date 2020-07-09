Antonia M. Kern
Spring Grove - Antonia M. Kern, 75, passed away peacefully at sunrise on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services- York South.
Born on Wednesday, September 6, 1944 in Hanover, she grew up in McSherrystown and was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Catherine M. Laughman Withers. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Emory G. Kern who died in 2011; and an infant sister, Jean Marie Withers. A 1962 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, Antonia worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spring Grove. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, reminiscing about joy rides with her late husband, listening to the Beatles and Elvis, and watching Forensic Files and British comedies.
Survivors include two daughters, Jessie Smith and her husband, Jim, of Dover, and Jenny Bradenbaugh, and her husband, Lee, of York; a son, James Kern, and his wife, Lori, of Thomasville; four grandchildren, Amber, Alex, Jade, and Elizabeth; two special "sisters," Tania and Mary Jo; a brother, Marlyn Beck, Sr., of Hanover; a sister, Jane Bedford, and her husband, Mark, of McSherrystown; and two beloved cats, Little Miss and Baby Girl.
A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331, with Father Daniel Richards officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
In compliance with heath and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing when in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Children's Hospital (Hershey Campus) 600 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033.
