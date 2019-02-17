|
|
Antonio X. Fernandes
York - Antonio Xavier Fernandes, 75, of York, passed away Friday, Feb 12, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy after a cancer diagnosis 4 years ago which included over 3 years of cancer remission.
He was the loving spouse to his late wife Marjorie of 54 years and loving father to sons Anthony and Eric. Antonio came to the United States after receiving a scholarship to Georgetown University in 1961. Antonio blazed a trail for himself, his brothers and friends as a foreign student with roots from the state of Goa, India. He became a proud American citizen of the United States through naturalization. Antonio brought joy to all through his sharp intellect, quick wit and sense of humor. He and his wife will be remembered for their love and support of family members throughout their lives.
Antonio was born in Nairobi, Kenya on October 11, 1943, the son of Antonio Manuel Fernandes and Afra Margarida Cardozo. He was the husband of Majorie Jean Fernandes, whom he married on October 27, 1964. Together they owned and operated Washington House Photography and Washington House Stock Photo located in Alexandria, VA.
Antonio is survived by his son, Anthony Fernandes and daughter-in-law Allison Valentine Fernandes of Jupiter, FL, and grandchildren Laurel and Elliott Fernandes of Bloomfield Hills, MI; son, Eric Fernandes and daughter-in-law, Susan Etherington Fernandes, and grandchildren, Jacob, Connor and Courtney Fernandes of Franklin, WI.
Antonio is also survived by his brother-in-law Gerald Bright and sister-in-law Suki Bright and nephews William, Benjamin, and Brian Bright of Rome NY and Aaron Bright of Canon City, CO; brother Francis Fernandes and sister-in-law Mary Fernandes, nephews Russell and Wesley Fernandes of Crawley, England; brother Joseph Fernandes and sister-in-law Sharon Fernandes of Austin, TX and nephew Paul Fernandes of Centreville, VA, nephew Gabriel Fernandes and niece Meghan Fernandes Wyse of Austin, TX, and nephew Zachary Fernandes of Garmisch, Germany, brother Herman Fernandes and sister-in-law Margaret Fernandes and niece Christine Fernandes and nephew Joseph Fernandes of Alexandria, VA.
A Mass honoring the passing of Antonio Xavier Fernandes will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception-St. Mary's Church 309 S George Street, York, PA. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019