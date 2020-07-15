April Swartz
DOVER - April M. (Dennis) Swartz, 42, of Conewago Township, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of David C. Swartz. The couple would have celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on July 21, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. Certified Celebrant Sam Piper will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
April was born in York on April 26, 1978, the daughter of Connie S. (Hawkins) Dennis of Dover and the late Robert Lee Dennis. She was a 1996 graduate of Northeastern High School.
April leaves a son, Gavin Lee Swartz at home, and a daughter, Kelsi Rohrbaugh of Etters. She was preceded in death by a son, David M. Swartz and a brother, Brett Dennis.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Rd., Suite 194, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com