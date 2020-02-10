|
|
Arabella J. Smeltzer
Dallastown - Arabella June (Snyder) Smeltzer, 98, of Dallastown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Clifton George Smeltzer who died on February 23, 1964.
Mrs. Smeltzer was born April 3, 1921 in Lititz, PA and was the daughter of the late Bessie May (Enck) Snyder.
Arabella worked for the Red Lion Cabinet Company and later the York Suit Company from which she retired after 20 years of service. Later she worked part time at Dallastown Manor Care. She has been a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and the Bethlehem United Methodist Church of Dallastown for over 51 years. At the time of her death she attended the Arlington Evangelical Congregational Church.
Arabella will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends, she is survived by her sons, Ronald E. Smeltzer and wife Joyce of Las Vegas, NV, and Glenn (Herb) Smeltzer and his companion Gloria Hershey of Red Lion; grandchildren, Chad Smeltzer and wife Jennifer of Portland, OR, Alisha Mundis and husband Kelby of Felton, and Amanda Harriff, Toby Smeltzer, Jacob Smeltzer and wife Sara of Southern California. She is also survived by her five great grandchildren, Brody Harriff, Addison Harriff, Charlotte Harriff, Dylan Uribe and Grace Uribe; as well as her brother, Austin Snyder. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Snyder, Evelyn Snyder, Betty Keiser and two brothers, Clyde Snyder and Clinton Snyder Jr.
A service to celebrate the life of Arabella will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St. Dallastown, with the Rev. Doug D. Evans officiating. A time to share memories with the family an opportunity to view will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Dallastown Union Cemetery.
For those desiring, contributions in memory of Arabella, can be made to Arlington Evangelical Congregational Church.
To share memories please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020