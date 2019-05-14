Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
York - Arlamae R. "Smokey" Mickley, age 93, of York, died at 11:00 PM Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Adam C. Mickley.

Born June 9, 1925 in York, a daughter of the late Evan and Catherine (Rinehart) Sterner, she retired from Danskin. Mrs. Mickley was a member of Grace Community Church of York and she loved to laugh. She loved her family and loved to attend family functions.

Mrs. Mickley is survived by two daughters, Gloria Fleming, and her husband Gordon of Dallastown, and Jacquelyne Heindel, and her husband James of York; a son, David Mickley of Mount Wolf; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; and eight great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald C. Mickley; a great great grandson, Nathan Lauer; and four siblings, June Nauman, Carmen Boomhour, Hazel Sowers, and Jim Sterner.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Shan D. Cleck, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 14, 2019
