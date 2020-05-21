Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene E. (Barshinger) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene E. (Barshinger) Smith Obituary
Arlene E. (Barshinger) Smith

York Township - Arlene E. Smith, 93 of York Township, passed away peacefully at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy, on Tuesday, May 19. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar W. Smith. The couple was married for more than 74 years, until his passing in 2018.

She is survived by her two sons, David P. Smith (Lorrie) and Dale L. Smith (Cheryl). She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Heather Lawrence (Kevin), Lindsey Craley (Jason) and Dale Smith Jr.; as well as 3 great grandchildren, Landon Craley, Connor and Cooper Lawrence.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the care and support they provided during Arlene's stay.

A private service will be held by the family with burial to follow in Otterbein Cemetery at Spry Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -