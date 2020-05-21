|
|
Arlene E. (Barshinger) Smith
York Township - Arlene E. Smith, 93 of York Township, passed away peacefully at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy, on Tuesday, May 19. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar W. Smith. The couple was married for more than 74 years, until his passing in 2018.
She is survived by her two sons, David P. Smith (Lorrie) and Dale L. Smith (Cheryl). She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Heather Lawrence (Kevin), Lindsey Craley (Jason) and Dale Smith Jr.; as well as 3 great grandchildren, Landon Craley, Connor and Cooper Lawrence.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the care and support they provided during Arlene's stay.
A private service will be held by the family with burial to follow in Otterbein Cemetery at Spry Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
