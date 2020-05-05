|
|
Arlene Elizabeth Shauck
Hagerstown, MD - Arlene Elizabeth Shauck, (90), of Wrightsville, PA/Hagerstown, MD, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born January 21, 1930, in York County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Granville A. Menges and Marion Martin Menges. She was the wife of the late Jean H. Shauck, whom she married June 13, 1953, and who preceded her in death on September 26, 1979.
Arlene was a wonderful, loving, and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who was known for her warm smile, kind heart, gentleness, and penchant for mischief. She loved reading, traveling, volunteering, taking walks, and marveling at the wonders of God's creation. Arlene especially enjoyed spending time 'down back' with her family, including her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She graduated Lower Chanceford Township High School in 1947, earned a Secretarial-Medical Associate of Science from York College in 1982, and retired from the York Hospital after 30+ years of service. Arlene was a Resident Volunteer of Ravenwood Assisted Living in Hagerstown, MD, and a member and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church and the Wrightsville Historical Society, both of Wrightsville, PA. She grew up attending Guinston Presbyterian Church in Airville, PA, and had a lifelong affinity for the church and its members.
She is survived by two daughters, Debora S. Warrenfeltz and husband, David, and Jolene M. Wallick, and husband, Geoffrey; four grandchildren, Jesse Wallick, Jolee Ashley and husband, Jonathan, Jamille Wallick and husband, Erin Brayshaw, Jenna Lamblin and husband, C. Taylor, IV; and six great-grandchildren, Nathanael Wallick, Lucius Brayshaw, Madeline Ashley, Micah Ashley, Marion Lamblin, and Ian Ashley. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Martin Menges and Vernon Menges; and two sisters, Lois Tompkins and Eleanor Tompkins.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Guinston Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will have a drive by visitation under the portico at Guinston Presbyterian Church, 14130 Guinston Forge Road, Airville, PA 17302 on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 12:30-1:00 p.m.
To honor Arlene's requests and her playful spirit, her family encourages the joyous consumption of angel food cake, Arlene-sized bowls of ice cream, and a half cup of coffee.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Guinston Presbyterian Church, 14130 Guinston Rd, Airville, PA 17302, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 243 Hellam St, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020