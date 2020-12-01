Arlene (Hamberger) Hartman
York Twp. - Arlene Hartman, 95, died peacefully on Monday, November 30, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Hartman, Sr., who died on October 26, 2019 after 75 years of marriage.
Born on August 19, 1925, she was the 15th child of Thomas and Lucy (Markey) Hamberger of Dallastown. She will be missed by her three children, Donald E. Hartman, II (Tamara) of York, Wendy J. Neiman (Robert) of Jefferson and Jan Hartman (Diane Acri) of Harrisburg. She leaves three grandchildren, Brady Henry (Kimberlee) of Mt. Wolf, Nick Hartman (Rachel) of Asheville, NC and Zachary Hartman (Amy Kaltreider) of York, and three great grandchildren, Levi, Lucas, and Lincoln Henry. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Arlene worked at Fitzkee's Candy, Snyder's Super Thrift, and Shurfine. A fantastic cook and baker, her sugar cakes were legendary. She was the lucky one in the family, having won a Ford Mustang in 1974, making her the obvious choice to scratch off family member's lottery tickets. She was lucky with that too!
She and Don had a "place" close to Assateaque Island in Maryland for many years, where they spent a great deal of time fishing and going into Ocean City and Berlin, MD.
More recently Don and Arlene were frequent visitors to Morningstar, Markets at Shrewsbury, and Roots Market, where they had many friends. Saturday and Sunday mornings they could be found at Steve's Pizza at Morningstar, eating breakfast, and talking about old times with new friends.
Arlene was the "baby" of the family. She was preceded in death by siblings, Stewart T. Hamberger, Paul C. Hamberger, John W. Hamberger, Helen M. Keener, Alverta G. Bohn, Edith E. Ness, Florence O. Hartman, David H. Hamberger, Ervin L. Hamberger, Mary E. Rial, James M. Hamberger, Ruth E. Craver, Walter L. Hamberger, and Arthur E. Hamberger.
The family would like to thank Louise Stallard and Helen Berandino for their kindness and care for mom's last year. We would also like to thank the nurses and doctors and support staff at Pleasant Acres and York Hospital, for becoming mom's family when we were missing her so much.
Funeral services will be private and are under the care of the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Rd., Jacobus, PA or to the Alzheimer's Association
, South Central PA Chapter, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To share condolences please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com