Arlene J. Bolton
York - Arlene J. (Smith) Bolton, 78, of West York, entered into the Presence of God on February 15, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Bolton.The couple shared 57 years of marriage.
Born on July 29,1940 in Etters, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Wintermyer) and Clarence Smith. Arlene was a saleslady for Fuller Brush Company for many years and operated a stand at Central Market. She was a member of the Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene in York and September House Senior Center.
Arlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Arlene leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Ida Berkheimer, husband Denis, and Mary Busha, husband Brandon, all of West York; grandchildren, Elizabeth Steed, Rachel Steed, and Luke Busha; a brother, Raymond Smith, wife Janet; and nephew, John Smith. She was preceded in death by a grandson, George Steed.
A viewing will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 7 - 8 p.m. at the Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 400 Stillmeadow Lane, York. The Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a viewing from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Pastor Josh Kleinfeld will be officiating. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to September House, 1251 W. King St., York, PA 17404. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019