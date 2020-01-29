|
|
Arlene J. Howard
York - Arlene Joyce (Myers) Howard passed away peacefully at home on January 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, George Myers; mother, Serada (Krout) Myers and infant son, Curtis Howard III.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Curtis (Bud) Howard, Jr.; daughter, Deborah (Howard) Rosier; son, Darvin Howard and wife Lonna; 7 grandchildren; grandson, Sean Rosier and fiancé Laura Mosca; granddaughter Angela Rosier and partner Robert Creek; granddaughter Jamie Rosier and partner John Fabian; grandson, Brahn Howard and wife, Beckie; granddaughter Erica Woodson and husband Scott; grandson Micah Howard and partner, Tiffany Sell; and granddaughter Kelci Fauser and husband, Michael; as well as 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In her early years, Arlene worked at McCroy's 5 & 10, Coastal Tank Line, BWT Trucking, Ettline Foods, AB Farquar and West York Industrial Bank. During this time, she met her husband, Bud, and left the bank to stay at home and grow a family together. She was more than a homemaker, Arlene loved to serve, whose service and hospitality was not only felt by her family, but was extended to her neighbors and their families, as well. As a volunteer at the Lutheran Home, Arlene found joy in providing its residents with meals, wheelchair rides, conversations and good company. These interests were heightened with a sense of community betterment and involvement with her participation in local election campaigns. Throughout her life, Arlene enjoyed life's simple pleasures of playing the piano, singing, crossword puzzles, video games, beautifying her home inside and out, family gatherings and traveling to visit family.
Arlene found a home and family at York Grace Brethren Church. There she continued to serve others through encouragement and prayer in the fellowship. Of special note was her fight with cancer and kidney disease. She turned 6 months into nearly 9 years, inspiring others with her "God work all things together for good" spirit, giving him the credit.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 AM at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market Street, York, and officiated by Rev. Dustin Godshall. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. A graveside committal service will follow at the Roth's Lutheran Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cancer Care at Apple Hill, Compassionate Care Hospice or the York Grace Brethren Church in her honor and memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020