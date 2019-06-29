Arlene L. Douglas



Manchester - Arlene L. (Zeigler) Douglas, age 91, died peacefully of heart failure at 8:15 PM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran-The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was married to the late Lloyd M. Douglas for 39 years.



Born in Manchester, a daughter of the late Earl R. Zeigler and the late Mary E. (Landis) Zeigler, she worked sparsely at Dentsply and at Beecher Mints, but the predominance of her life was fulfilled as an outstanding homemaker. She enjoyed traveling to their cabin in Potter County, keeping company with family dogs, attending family get-togethers, and watching television.



Mrs. Douglas is survived by her son, Lloyd E. Douglas, and his wife Janetta of Conewago Township; a sister, Marian L. Lippy, and her husband Robert C. of Manchester; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. James O. Parker officiating. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Monday and 9-10:00 AM Tuesday. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery.



Should friends desire to make a memorial contribution instead of flowers, please consider the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.



Lloyd and Janetta would like to thank the staff of SpiriTrust, Oak Memory Unit for their care, help, and love given to Arlene during her stay.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 29, 2019