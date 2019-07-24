Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ (Stoverstown)
2173 Stoverstown Road
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ (Stoverstown)
2173 Stoverstown Road
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Baer-Chinault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. Baer-Chinault


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene M. Baer-Chinault Obituary
Arlene M. Baer-Chinault

York - Arlene M. Baer-Chinault, age 84, of York, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in York on March 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mable (Hollarbush) Bentzel. Arlene was the loving wife of 15 years of Austin L. Chinault. Her first husband the late Guy M. Baer died in 2001.

Arlene was a graduate of the former North York High School. She was a loving homemaker, and also spent time as a real estate agent and handling the books for the Guy M. Baer Construction Company. Arlene was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ (Stoverstown). She enjoyed antiquing and traveling. Arlene's main love in life was her family, whether just spending time with them or cooking or baking one of her famous pies for them, they were her life.

In addition to her husband Austin, Arlene is survived by her son Keith M. Baer, and his wife Suzanne of Manteo, NC, several step-children, her grandsons Tom and Guy, and her great-grandchildren Kynlee Marie, Grady, and Shephard. She was preceded in death by her sister Frances Gross and her brothers Paul and Ralph Bentzel.

A funeral service to celebrate Arlene's life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ (Stoverstown), 2173 Stoverstown Road, Spring Grove, with Rev. David Martin officiating. Interment will follow in St. Jacob's Union Cemetery. A viewing for Arlene will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401 (please write Cancer Patient Help Fund on check memo).

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now