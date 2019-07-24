|
Arlene M. Baer-Chinault
York - Arlene M. Baer-Chinault, age 84, of York, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in York on March 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mable (Hollarbush) Bentzel. Arlene was the loving wife of 15 years of Austin L. Chinault. Her first husband the late Guy M. Baer died in 2001.
Arlene was a graduate of the former North York High School. She was a loving homemaker, and also spent time as a real estate agent and handling the books for the Guy M. Baer Construction Company. Arlene was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ (Stoverstown). She enjoyed antiquing and traveling. Arlene's main love in life was her family, whether just spending time with them or cooking or baking one of her famous pies for them, they were her life.
In addition to her husband Austin, Arlene is survived by her son Keith M. Baer, and his wife Suzanne of Manteo, NC, several step-children, her grandsons Tom and Guy, and her great-grandchildren Kynlee Marie, Grady, and Shephard. She was preceded in death by her sister Frances Gross and her brothers Paul and Ralph Bentzel.
A funeral service to celebrate Arlene's life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ (Stoverstown), 2173 Stoverstown Road, Spring Grove, with Rev. David Martin officiating. Interment will follow in St. Jacob's Union Cemetery. A viewing for Arlene will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401 (please write Cancer Patient Help Fund on check memo).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019