Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
1775 East Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
1775 East Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Bubb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. Bubb


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlene M. Bubb Obituary
Arlene M. Bubb

York - Arlene M. Bubb, age 85, of York, died peacefully, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in York on January 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Sydney and Zola (Fengfish) Parsonage. Arlene married the love of her life, the late Gerald R. Bubb, on February 14, 1954.

Arlene was a 1951 graduate of William Penn High School. She began her career as a legal secretary and later became a medical secretary for Dr. Kammer. Later in life she would babysit for numerous families.

Arlene was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Grey Ladies of the Red Cross, the Open Organization, and the AARP. She enjoyed gardening and traveling both home and abroad.

Arlene is survived by her daughter Diane L. Bubb, and her fiancé Lauren Peggs of Naples, FL, and her special friends and caregivers Scott Smith and Duane Bell. Arlene was preceded in death by her son Brian T. Bubb.

A memorial service to celebrate Arlene's life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00am from Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Connie Mentzer officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now