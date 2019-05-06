|
|
Arlene M. Bubb
York - Arlene M. Bubb, age 85, of York, died peacefully, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in York on January 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Sydney and Zola (Fengfish) Parsonage. Arlene married the love of her life, the late Gerald R. Bubb, on February 14, 1954.
Arlene was a 1951 graduate of William Penn High School. She began her career as a legal secretary and later became a medical secretary for Dr. Kammer. Later in life she would babysit for numerous families.
Arlene was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Grey Ladies of the Red Cross, the Open Organization, and the AARP. She enjoyed gardening and traveling both home and abroad.
Arlene is survived by her daughter Diane L. Bubb, and her fiancé Lauren Peggs of Naples, FL, and her special friends and caregivers Scott Smith and Duane Bell. Arlene was preceded in death by her son Brian T. Bubb.
A memorial service to celebrate Arlene's life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00am from Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Connie Mentzer officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 6, 2019