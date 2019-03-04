Arlene M. Leib



West Manchester Twp - Arlene Mae Leib, age 86, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 1:28 PM Friday, March 1, 2019, at Autumn House West. She was the wife of Ronald D. Reigle.



Born July 20, 1932 in West Manchester Township, a daughter of the late Washington and Nettie (Lau) Sunday, she was retired as a seamstress, making custom draperies in the York area for decades, and participating in the Decorators Showhouse for many years. She was an avid bowler, competing in State and National competitions, and LOVED casinos as well as playing Texas Hold'em five or six nights a week, where she was York County Champion two times. She also enjoyed playing 500, and in earlier years being a member of the York County Farm Women.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. Leib is survived by a daughter, Diane M. Leib, of York; three sons, Bradley K. Leib, of Hollywood, Florida, Michael E. Leib, of Abbottstown, and Jeffrey L. Leib, of Florida; four grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Sunday, and his wife Betty, of Dover; a sister, Ruth Gladfelter, of York; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Lester Sunday; and a sister, Margaret Shenberger.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Thursday, March 7, 2019, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with The Rev. Kathy A. Swords, Pastor of Shiloh Lutheran Church, officiating. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Wednesday and 9-10:30 AM Thursday. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .



