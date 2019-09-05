|
|
Arlene Mae (Shenberger) Bentzel
Yoe - Arlene Mae (Shenberger) Bentzel, 96 of Yoe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4th at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the beloved wife of the late Ivan R. Bentzel.
Mrs. Bentzel was born in Yoe on April 19, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret (Peiffer) Shenberger.
Arlene worked in the cafeteria for the Dallastown School District and retired after several years of service. She and her husband loved to travel, especially taking their yearly trips to Florida.
She is survived by her three children; Robert Bentzel of Red Lion, Christine Zeigler and her husband Raymond of Dallastown and Mark Bentzel and his wife Kay of Seven Valleys. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Donna Bentzel.
Per Arlene's wishes, all services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019