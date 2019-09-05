Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Bentzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Mae (Shenberger) Bentzel


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Mae (Shenberger) Bentzel Obituary
Arlene Mae (Shenberger) Bentzel

Yoe - Arlene Mae (Shenberger) Bentzel, 96 of Yoe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4th at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the beloved wife of the late Ivan R. Bentzel.

Mrs. Bentzel was born in Yoe on April 19, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret (Peiffer) Shenberger.

Arlene worked in the cafeteria for the Dallastown School District and retired after several years of service. She and her husband loved to travel, especially taking their yearly trips to Florida.

She is survived by her three children; Robert Bentzel of Red Lion, Christine Zeigler and her husband Raymond of Dallastown and Mark Bentzel and his wife Kay of Seven Valleys. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Donna Bentzel.

Per Arlene's wishes, all services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now