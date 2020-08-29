Arlene Miller

Arlene MillerSpring Grove - Arlene M. (Thomas) Miller got her heavenly wings on August 27, 2020, at the age of 77 after a courageous 21 year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Jacob L Miller, Jr, and they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this month.Arlene was born in Pleasantville NJ on August 17, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Archibald and Alice (Jones) Thomas. She was the valedictorian of the Pleasantville (NJ) High School class of 1961, and went on to Elizabethtown College. She studied abroad in her senior year of college in Strasbourg, France, which ignited a love for travel and language education. She obtained her masters degree at West Virginia University and taught French at Dallastown, Spring Grove, Christian School of York, and Penn State York.Arlene believed in serving others, which she lived out through numerous community organizations. In Spring Grove, she served on the School Board, helped to create and served on the board of the SG Regional Parks and Recreation Center, was a long-time member of the Spring Grove Women's Club and the Cancer Care Support Group, and served as a local elections official in Jackson Township. A longtime member of the York Twinning Association, Arlene befriended and hosted many international travelers and refugees, and taught English at the York County Prison to hundreds of immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, touching lives throughout the United States, and beyond.Arlene's love of history and genealogy was evidenced by her many years as an officer for the Markey Family Reunion and the Spring Grove Area Historical Preservation Society. Arlene was the keeper of family stories, photos and extended family connections. Additionally, Jake and Arlene lovingly restored the Miller family farmhouse, where they hosted many picnics and retreats.Faithfully attending New Fairview Church of the Brethren for the last 35 years, she sang in the choir, established and taught the Wednesday evening children's church program, organized the Cheerio Sunday school class planning meeting, and recently taught adult Sunday school. Her many hours of study for each lesson taught brought those lessons to life.Beyond her community work, Arlene was the heart of her family, who will miss her constant attention. For 54 years, she vigilantly made sure Jake stayed awake during their marathon driving trips to Florida and maintained their real estate business accounting to the penny. She ensured that their children got to and from activities, had enough food to eat, slept enough, and most importantly, knew they were loved. Her love and attention has been showered on her six grandchildren from before they were even born.Her last weeks were spent at home with those she loved most. She will be missed by her husband, Jake; son Jacob III and his wife Emily; son Thomas; daughter Alissa and her husband Eric Barshinger; six grandchildren Alden, Ada, Scarlett, Gwenyth, Zephaniah, and Ingrid; and her sister Carol (Thomas) Nichols. She was predeceased by her sister, Lynn (Thomas) Salisbury.Family and friends are invited to attend a lakeside viewing in a place that she loved on Wednesday from 4:00PM - 7:00PM, at her home, 1124 Lake Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362. In case of inclement weather, the viewing will be held at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove.A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at New Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1873 New Fairview Church Rd, York, PA 17403. Services will be officiated by Pastor Paul Bentzel and Pastor Ryan Billet. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM.Due to COVID19 guidelines, wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing will be required for those that plan to attend. The service will be live-streamed on YouTube on the "New Fairview Church" channel.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arlene's honor to The Lehman Center at 400 W Market St, York, PA 17401 or to the Pink Out Women's Cancer Fund at 1150 Carlisle Street, Ste 10 PMB 189 Hanover, PA 17331.