|
|
Arlene R. Kapp
Glen Rock - Arlene R. (Arendt) Kapp, 86, of Glen Rock, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Bayard R. "Sonny" Kapp, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday December 14, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 49 Hanover Street, Glen Rock with Chaplain Don Alspaugh, of White Rose Hospice officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Kapp was born in Gettysburg and was a daughter of David B. and Helen (Koontz) Arendt.
She was employed as an Office Assistant with Dr. Robert Altland in Glen Rock for over 25 years.
Arlene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock where she served on several committees, the South Central York County Senior Center and the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403.
She leaves three daughters, Lori D. Adams and her husband "Clyde", Lizbeth J. Horner and her husband Robert and Lisa E. Hoover and her husband James; a son David B. Kapp and his wife Patricia; seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; a sister Janet Coleman and a brother Eugene Arendt. She was predeceased by 6 siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 49 Hanover St. Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to the South Central York County Senior Center, 150 E. Main St. New Freedom, PA 17349 or to White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to her nurse Lenn and the other staff of White Rose Hospice for the caring and compassion shown to her.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019