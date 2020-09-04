Arlene Z. Gingerich



Ft. Myers, FL - Arlene Z. Gingerich, 92, of Ft. Myers, FL, previously of Winter Haven, FL, and Starview, PA, passed away on September 1, 2020 at Calusa Harbour Assisted Living. She was the wife of the late Glenn K. Gingerich who passed away on March 26, 1999.



Arlene was born on December 20, 1927, in Manchester, PA, to the late Howard and Louise (Schriver) Bixler. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1945 and was employed as a clerical worker by Shipley Humble Oil Company in York for 25 years before retiring in 1987. Upon retirement, Glenn and Arlene moved to Winter Haven to be near their children and grandchildren.



Arlene is survived by her son, Ronald (Carole) Gingerich of Boise, ID, and her daughter, Susan (Lenny) Barshinger of Ft. Myers, FL; three granddaughters, Tonya (Todd) Brown, Tammy Smith, and Lauren (Alex) McCoy; eight great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.



She enjoyed traveling, was a longstanding member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven and was a devoted volunteer at Garden Grove Elementary School in Winter Haven. Arlene was a very special lady and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. God has another beautiful angel to watch over us.



A celebration of life will be held in Starview, PA, next spring followed by burial in Lehman's Starview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884.



Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.









