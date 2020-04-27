|
Arley C. Veach
East Berlin - Arley C. Veach, 70, passed Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Louise M. (Fitz) Veach, his wife of 40 years.
Arley was born May 17, 1949, in Bedford, the son of the late Arvada B. (Crawford) Veach, and the late Donald M. Veach.
Arley was a member of Upper Conewago Church of The Brethren in Abbottstown.
In addition to his wife Louise, Arley is survived by his children, Vashti Sue Miller and her husband Gregory of Thomasville, Susanna L. Wolfe and her husband Grant of Bethel, Abigail M. Nell and her husband Bradley of Waterboro, ME, Sarah A. Degler and her husband Donnie of Bernville, Andrew A. Veach and his wife Abigail of Dover, and Lydia J. Laughman and her husband Nehemiah of Abbottstown, and 16 grandchildren. He was predeceased by two grandsons, Caleb A. Nell and Lane A. Veach, three brothers, Keith C., Terrance L. and Loren D. Veach, and a sister, Kay A. Fitzgerald.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Helps, 1445 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover, PA 17331. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020