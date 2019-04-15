|
|
Armand H. Ream
York, PA - Armand H. Ream, 95 of York, PA, died at Providence Place in Dover, PA on April 12, 2019. He was the husband of the late Anna Mae (Ropp) Ream.
Born September 14, 1923 in York, PA, he was the son of the late P. Melvin and Leah B. (Zeigler) Ream.
Armand was a 19M42 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in April 1942 and served until February 1946 as an Aviation Radio Man during WWII. After the service, he worked 38 years for Metropolitan Edison Company, retiring in 1985 as a Supervisor of the Dispatching Department.
He is a member of Salem Lutheran Church (Jacobus), Zeredatha Lodge # 451 F. & A.M., Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Temple, York Forest #30 Tall Cedars of Lebanon, York County Shrine Club, American Legion Post # 127 and the Viking A.A. He was a life member of the Victory A.A. and the Victory Fire Company.
Armand is survived by his son, Fred E. Ream and his wife Laurie of Etters, PA, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his dear friend Marian Hovis. Armand was preceded in death by two sisters, Nettie M. Ream and Idabelle M. Ream and three brothers, Stewart M. Ream, Philip H. Ream and Russell J. Ream.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, PA with Pastor Tina Minnich of Salem Lutheran Church of Jacobus, officiating. Graveside military rites will be performed by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and guests should meet at the entrance to Susquehanna Memorial Gardens by 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036 or to the , 140 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17401 or to the , 1355 Peachtree St NE, 6th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30309
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019