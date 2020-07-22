1/1
Armand Luke Hebert
1934 - 2020
Towson, MD - Armand Luke Hebert passed away on July 21, 2020 at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, MD. He was born on March 11, 1934 and raised in Malone, New York, before moving to Towson, MD. Armand was a surveyor, then a public safety inspector. He married Jean Catherine Hebert in 1973, they were married over 45 years until her death in August 2019. Armand retired as a surveyor from KCI Engineering in 1987 and he and Jean moved to Stewartstown, PA.

Armand is the beloved husband of the late Jean Catherine Hebert and loving father of Wendy Jacobs, Laura Erdman, John Earnshaw and Daniel Earnshaw, he is also survived by his dear grandchildren Christina Moore, P. Charles Martucci, Elizabeth Sinkler, Emily Earnshaw, Molly Erdman, Julia Earnshaw and great grandchildren Brenden Brooks and George Sinkler.

Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 24th at 1:00p.m. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241 or Johns Hopkins Heart & Vascular Institute, Development Office, 600 N. Wolfe Street, 536 Blalock, Baltimore, MD 21287. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com

Arrangements by The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A. of Towson, MD.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Chapel at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
July 23, 2020
My name is Roxann. I had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know Armand at the senior center in Stewartstown. Because I’m there in a volunteer capacity I had opportunities to do small things for Armand and I don’t remember one time, no matter what he was going through, that he didn’t smile and, very graciously, thank me. Armand always acted as a gentleman. One of the things that I admired the most about him was his sense of humor and the joy on his face when he told a joke. He was precious. I never had the pleasure of meeting his wife but I saw the way his eyes sparkled when he spoke of her and I saw his grief when he lost her. Armand’s family has my deepest sympathy. Armand will surely be missed.
Roxann
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
