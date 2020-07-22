Armand Luke Hebert
Towson, MD - Armand Luke Hebert passed away on July 21, 2020 at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, MD. He was born on March 11, 1934 and raised in Malone, New York, before moving to Towson, MD. Armand was a surveyor, then a public safety inspector. He married Jean Catherine Hebert in 1973, they were married over 45 years until her death in August 2019. Armand retired as a surveyor from KCI Engineering in 1987 and he and Jean moved to Stewartstown, PA.
Armand is the beloved husband of the late Jean Catherine Hebert and loving father of Wendy Jacobs, Laura Erdman, John Earnshaw and Daniel Earnshaw, he is also survived by his dear grandchildren Christina Moore, P. Charles Martucci, Elizabeth Sinkler, Emily Earnshaw, Molly Erdman, Julia Earnshaw and great grandchildren Brenden Brooks and George Sinkler.
Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 24th at 1:00p.m. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
