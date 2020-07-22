My name is Roxann. I had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know Armand at the senior center in Stewartstown. Because I’m there in a volunteer capacity I had opportunities to do small things for Armand and I don’t remember one time, no matter what he was going through, that he didn’t smile and, very graciously, thank me. Armand always acted as a gentleman. One of the things that I admired the most about him was his sense of humor and the joy on his face when he told a joke. He was precious. I never had the pleasure of meeting his wife but I saw the way his eyes sparkled when he spoke of her and I saw his grief when he lost her. Armand’s family has my deepest sympathy. Armand will surely be missed.

Roxann

Acquaintance