Services
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
Resources
Arnette Mary "Susie" Greene


1948 - 2019
Arnette Mary "Susie" Greene Obituary
Arnette Mary "Susie" Greene

Aurora, CO - ARNETTE MARY GREENE, 70 of Aurora, CO died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Leroy Greene. Born on October 27, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Francis DuVall and Vivian Theresa (Ellard) DuVall and was affectionately known as "Susie." Susie had an compassionate heart, was all about helping others even through her recent illness, and was known to give support to all who were in need. She was a devout Christian, active in church activities including small groups, prayer groups and teaching Sunday School. Her family finds comfort in knowing that she has been reunited in Heaven with her husband and daughter.

She is survived by: two sons-Robert Leroy Greene of Baltimore, MD and William Harry Greene and his wife, Pamela Ann Weaver of Baltimore, MD; three siblings-Ronnie Havener of Gettysburg, PA, Helen Boschette of Glen Burnie, MD, Irma Gildark of Gettysburg, PA. Seven grandchildren: Erick Keith Brooks of MD, Kevin Greene and Kayla Greene of MD, William Christopher Greene of PA, Brad Lee Greene of NC, Dennis Lee of PA and Michael Greene of AK. She was preceded in death by: her daughters, Eva Salina Greene, Amanda Lynn Greene and siblings-Hilda, Joseph and Harry (Butch)

Viewings will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday. Pastor John Carver of Faith Outreach Center will officiate. Interment will be in Prospect Cemetery, New Park, PA.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
