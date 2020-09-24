Arthur Christensen
York, PA - Arthur Christensen of York, PA passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1935 to Ellen Meta Christensen (Jensen) and Arthur Christensen. He was preceded in death by his dear brother, Christian Finn Christensen. He is survived by Anna, his steadfast and adoring wife of sixty years. He also leaves behind his children Eva Polites, Peter, and William and their spouses Bill, Nancy Yeager, and Alexis. Arthur's grandchildren are Augusta, Viktor, Ellen Grace, Toren, and Finn. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lone, his niece, Mette, and his nephews, Søren and Jakob. Arthur will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, dedicated and caring father, doting and involved grandfather, respected uncle, and loyal friend. All feel a tangible and enduring sense of loss at his passing.
Arthur was born in Nakskov, Denmark. His early childhood was shaped by living through the Great Depression and the Nazi occupation of Denmark. His life-long admiration of America began when the Allies liberated Denmark. He moved to Copenhagen, earned a Master's in Mechanical Engineering, and met the love of his life, Anna. He settled in America and became a proud and patriotic American, while still revering his Danish heritage and traditions. His professional Engineering career included work with Danish OSHA, hydro turbines, US National Defense, and industrial refrigeration and cooling. He was the Project Engineer in charge of compressor design and testing for the World Trade Center Twin Towers' cooling system. In addition, he worked on the industrial cooling for the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, which was built for the assembly of the Apollo/Saturn V moon rocket—the largest rocket ever built.
Arthur was a talented pianist who loved to play classical music but also loved to entertain at parties with his own renditions of well-known songs as well as an unforgettable version of Happy Birthday. He imparted his love of music to his children and grandchildren and enjoyed hearing them perform. In 1970, he established, coached, refereed, and played in the first soccer league in York. He enjoyed jogging and playing tennis with his sons, grandchildren, and friends. He was very active in his church, Advent Lutheran, where he was a member since 1965 and sang in the church choir. He also sang with the York Chorus and tutored students from York City elementary schools. As an accomplished intellectual, musician, and athlete, he was a true renaissance man who touched many lives with his kindness and engaging wit.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 1:00 PM at Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York, PA 17402. The service will be live streamed, and a recording will be available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXA8eGXgcq0nHXPAga62ig
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made in his name to the York Symphony Orchestra (https://www.yorksymphony.org/ways-to-support-yso/donate-to-the-yso/
), the Cancer Research Institute (https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation
), or Advent Lutheran.
