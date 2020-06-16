Arthur E. Haugh, Sr.
WINDSOR - Arthur E. "Gene" Haugh Sr., 75, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services—Dallastown.
A Graveside Service will be 11AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born May 11, 1945 in York, he was a son of the late Arthur E. and Pauline M. (Nace) Haugh.
He was employed as a laborer with Tasty Snack Quality Foods Inc., in Windsor for several years until his retirement.
Gene was known as the "Junk Man", he would often be seen collecting discarded item and recyclables.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracy A. Lauver and husband, Robert of Hallam; a son, Arthur E. Haugh Jr., of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Robert C. Gunnet, Robin E. Gunnet, Corey M. Gunnet, Sierra M. Lauver and Jason Ulrich; one great grandson, Jayden Ulrich; four sisters, Doris Smith of York, Elsie Meister of York, Ruthann Coeyman of Collinsville and Suzie Hackert of Lower Windsor and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Nolan and Earl Haugh and one sister, Thelma Himes.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.