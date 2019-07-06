Services
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
West Liberty U. M. Church
1953 - 2019
Stewartstown - On Fri. June 21 at 1:20pm Arthur Hassinger of Stewartstown died at the age of 66. Art was born to Reese and Margretta in 1953 and was married to, and preceded in death by, his wife Rose. He is survived by his daughter Leona, grand daughter Ruby, brothers Dale (Diane) and Glenn, sister Barb Thompson (Bruce) and many extended family members. Burial of ashes will be on Sat. 8/3 at 12 p.m. at West Liberty U. M. Church with a memorial covered-dish picnic after for friends, co workers and family. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers at celebration.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 6, 2019
