Arthur N. Ferree
York - Arthur N. Ferree, 87, passed away on March 4, 2020 at York Hospital. Born on November 28, 1932 in West Manchester Township to Carrie Rahe Ferree and Earl L. Ferree, Arthur lived a long and happy life in York County.
Arthur was in a loving marriage with his wife, Joyce Utz Ferree, for 66 years before his passing.
He spent his life as a family man and followed his passions of golf, bowling, baseball, and most of all flying his very own airplane. He belonged to the Vikings AA, Shiloh American Legion, and the Prince Club. Arthur worked as a self-employed accountant after being the devoted manager for Greenmount Cemetery for 18 years. A lover of Orange Pineapple ice cream and quality family time, Arthur's spirit filled the hearts of all of his loved ones.
Preceding him in death were daughter Rebecca Ferree Dennis, sister Neta Kerchner, sister Dorcas Albrecht, and brother Leon Ferree. He is survived by his sisters Jean Douglass and Gloria Baugher. Arthur is also survived by his son Rodrick Ferree; grandchildren Jennifer Dennis Myers and spouse Randy Myers, Jessica Dennis, Rodrick A. Ferree; six great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 A.M Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 West Market Street, York, with the Rev. Kevin T. Shively officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:00 A.M. Wednesday. Burial will in Greenmount Cemetery. There will be a gathering at the church after burial. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In honor of his daughter and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St. 2nd floor York, Pa 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020