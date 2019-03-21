|
Arthur W. Fealtman
York - Arthur W. Fealtman, 72, passed away March 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lena (Conley) Fealtman. Born in Perry County on April 23, 1946, he was the son of the late William E. and Margaret (Mosey) Fealtman. Arthur was a retired over the road truck driver. He was known by his trucker friends as "Bandit".
Arthur was a family man. He was always talking about his precious granddaughter SaNiyah. They shared a strong bond. He looked forward to vacation every year with his daughter and family. Arthur enjoyed drinking coffee at Lyndon Diner with his friends. He was affectionately known as "The Mayor" of Locust Street and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Arthur leaves to cherish his memory, in addition to his loving wife, a daughter, Crystal Fealtman and son-in-law, Wayne Holland Jr.; three step children, John Bolyard Jr., Michael Bolyard and Tammy Gotwalt; six grandchildren, SaNiyah Holland, Craig, Chelsey, Taria, Alexus and Lillian.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019