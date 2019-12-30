Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
Arvil C. Meisenhelter

Arvil C. Meisenhelter Obituary
Arvil C. Meisenhelter

York - Arvil C. "Snuffy" Meisenhelter, 85, entered into rest on Saturday December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Mary A. (Stabley) Meisenhelter.

He was born January 3, 1934 in Dover, PA. The son of the late Ellis and Emma (Sweitzer) Meisenhelter.

Arvil served our country in the Korean War and Vietnam in US Army and later retired from the US Airforce. He then worked for Manley Valve as a machine operator. He was a member of the in Thomasville.

Snuffy is survived by four children, six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren..

A visitation will be 12 noon - 2 pm Saturday January 4, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York. Burial will be private at Salem Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Junior Diabetes Research Foundation Central PA Chapter, 1104 Fernwood Ave. Suite 301, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
