Athalinda "Athie" M. Wineka
York - Athalinda ("Athie") M. (Hershner) Wineka, 84 of York, formerly of Canada Drive, passed away peacefully on March 10 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Carroll C. Wineka who passed away in 2016. Athie and Carroll were married for 56 years.
Mrs. Wineka was born in York on August 25, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Harry R. and Marie (Hartman) Hershner. Athalinda was a 1952 graduate of William Penn Senior High and a 1956 graduate of Albright College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. While attending college, she joined the Pi Alpha Tau sorority and made several life-long friends. Athie worked as a social worker for York County Children and Youth Services. She was later employed as a second grade teacher for Locust Grove Elementary School. She retired from teaching to start her family. Athalinda was a thoughtful, creative and witty woman. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and home. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Athie is survived by her son, Bruce Wineka of Red Lion and her daughter, Jill Wineka of Mechanicsburg. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Alyssa. Wineka of York and Ella Wineka of Mechanicsburg; and her daughter-in-law, Kim Wineka, wife of Athie's late beloved son, David Wineka, who predeceased her in 2016. The family would like to express their gratitude for the quality care provided to their mother and grandmother during her last years, especially the great kindness shown by the staff of Misericordia.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, beginning at 6:00 PM until the start of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Athalinda's name may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019