Audrey D. Williams
York - Audrey D. Williams, age 73, of York passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Audrey was born on February 15, 1946 in York to the late Dolly Murray (Johnson) and William Murray.
Audrey was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School in 1964. Audrey enjoyed making floral arrangements, crafts, sewing and traveling. She was employed for many years at Borg Warner Company (Johnson Controls). Family was everything to Audrey and she enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and friends.
Audrey was very compassionate and had a gentle spirit that you were immediately drawn to. She was a remarkable woman and will be missed dearly by her family and friends
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Carl E. Williams III of York and two daughters, Franchetta Williams of York and Shemika DeVan of Harrisburg, PA, daughter-in-law, DaShonna Williams and a son-in-law Walter H. DeVan Jr. Audrey is survived by one loving brother, Eugene (Gene) Murray and two loving sisters, Dorothy (Sis) Kinard and Pearl Murray; seven grandchildren, Shayla Williams, Janiayah Williams, J'Vion Williams, Syree Nash, Sabre Hedgepeth, Bryce DeVan and Kameron DeVan and five great-grandchildren, Ta'Zion Scott, Savion Scott, Kayden Williams, Aldofo Nieves Jr, and Azriel Nieves. In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her late husband, Carl E. Williams Jr., a brother, James "Jim" Murray and sister Helen Carr.
A Celebration of Audrey's Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 350 W. Princess Street, York, PA 17401 viewing at 9-11 AM services immediately following. Pastor Katherine Rose, Officiating. Interment Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Arrangements Estep Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019