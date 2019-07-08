Services
Audrey E. Thoman


1936 - 2019
Audrey E. Thoman Obituary
Audrey E. Thoman

YORK - Audrey E. (Myers) Thoman, 82, of York, passed away at 3:04 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of the late William Thoman.

Mrs. Thoman was born December 11, 1936 in York and was the daughter of the late Francis and Grace (Berkheimer) Myers.

She is survived by her two grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; her half sister Christy Garrett of Manchester and her sister-in-law, Ellen Myers of Dover. Mrs. Thoman was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Kilian and her brother, Francis Myers.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Mrs. Thoman please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 8, 2019
