Audrey F. StoverYork - Audrey F. Stover, 85, entered into rest Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Manor Care North.A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Rev. Keith Fair officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.If attending the service, please wear a mask.Ms. Stover was born February 16, 1935 in York. She had been employed at Blue Bird Silk Mill, McCrory's Store, and Peoples Drug Store. She attended Living Word Community Church, and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the West York VFW post.Audrey is survived by her children Kelley Dreyer, Scott Sterner, Julie Yakim and Lori Grove; 7 grandchildren Brittanie, Paul, Jessica, Ross, Rainy, Dayne and Lexie. 3 great-grandchildren Madison, Colton and Brynn; a sister Rosie Glassmyer, and several nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by a daughter Vickie L. Sterner.Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of York County.