1/1
Audrey F. Stover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey F. Stover

York - Audrey F. Stover, 85, entered into rest Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Manor Care North.

A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Rev. Keith Fair officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

If attending the service, please wear a mask.

Ms. Stover was born February 16, 1935 in York. She had been employed at Blue Bird Silk Mill, McCrory's Store, and Peoples Drug Store. She attended Living Word Community Church, and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the West York VFW post.

Audrey is survived by her children Kelley Dreyer, Scott Sterner, Julie Yakim and Lori Grove; 7 grandchildren Brittanie, Paul, Jessica, Ross, Rainy, Dayne and Lexie. 3 great-grandchildren Madison, Colton and Brynn; a sister Rosie Glassmyer, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Vickie L. Sterner.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of York County.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved