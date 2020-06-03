Audrey Jean StutzkaYork - Audrey Jean Stutzka, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Manor Care South, York.Audrey was born in Nathans Creek, NC, the daughter of the late Claude and Pauline R. (Reeves) Eastridge. She was the wife of the late Bruce C. Stutzka who passed away on March 12, 2014. Together they were married 48 years.She graduated from Hereford High School, Class of 1955 and later from Thompson College. She worked as a secretary for an architect prior to becoming a homemaker and raising her family. Audrey greatly enjoyed sewing and gardening.She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter Carole E. Ledford and her husband Don; three grandchildren: Philip Bryan Herold Jr., Aubrie Paulina Herold and Don Ledford Jr.; and a great granddaughter Everly Mae Herold. She was preceded in death by a brother Carroll Robert Eastridge.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.