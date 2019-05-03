|
Audrey L. Druck
MOUNT WOLF - Audrey L. (Kochenour) Druck, 89, of Mount Wolf, passed away at 2:15 AM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of William L. Druck, Sr. who she was married to for 56 years.
Audrey was born April 24, 1930, in York and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Madaline (Mundis) Kochenour.
In 1948, she graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was previously employed by Standard Register in York and Mount Wolf Wire Cloth.
In addition to her husband, William, Audrey is survived by her son, William Druck, Jr., and his wife Gloria of York; two grandsons, Liam Druck and Myles Druck, and her sister Phyllis Kohr of Hanover. Audrey was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy and Betty and her brother, Robert.
Her Life Celebration service will begin at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Aaron Kunce from Living Word Community Church.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider , 2019 Chestnut St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to the , 3544 N Progress Ave Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The family would like to thank the team of caregivers at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Sprenkle Drive for their excellent and compassionate care given to Audrey and shown to the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 3, 2019