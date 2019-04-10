|
Audrey M. Knudson
York - Audrey M. (Charshee) Knudson, 85, entered into rest Sunday April 7, 2019 at her home at Broadmore Assisted Living. She was born February 6, 1934 in York, the daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Gibson) Fitzkee, and wife of the late James Knudson. A graduate of Red Lion Senior High School and Thompson Business School, her primary career was raising her five children. Her family enjoys memories of Audrey in the kitchen, cooking her famous hog maw, "fat-a-roni" Mac and cheese, and fruit salad with extra bananas.
In addition, she found her love for shoes by helping out at the family shoe store in Red Lion, Contino's Shoe Store. After this, she became a receptionist for various dental and medical offices in York, where she enjoyed engaging with the patients. She eventually found her way back to shoes, by finishing her career at the local Bon Ton. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Dallastown and was an avid reader, gardening enthusiast, and bridge-playing card shark.
Audrey is survived by her beloved children Karen Ruhnke, Cathy Pendergast and her husband Tom, John Contino and his wife Megan, Jim Contino and his companion Wendy, stepdaughter, Joni Knudson; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Herrold) Tammaro, James Herrold, Mary Pendergast, Anthony Contino, Peyton Massey and 2 great-grandchildren Jack and June Tammaro. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter Andrea Sue Hoffmaster.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday April 16 at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Jonathan Sawicki as celebrant. Burial will be in Yoe Union Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Women's Care Center P.O. Box 1621, 40 S. Richland Ave., York, PA 17405.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019