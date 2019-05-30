|
Audrey M. Witmer
Newberry Township - Audrey M. Witmer, age 68, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Charles W. Witmer.
Born on October 30, 1950 in York, a daughter of the late Bernard N. "Barney" and Martha L. (Myers) Kellison, she worked for York Wallcoverings for over 30 years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Witmer is survived by two sisters, Shirley R. Snedegar and Rosemary Cutlip, both of Dover. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Roy W. Kellison.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019