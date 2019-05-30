Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Witmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey M. Witmer


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey M. Witmer Obituary
Audrey M. Witmer

Newberry Township - Audrey M. Witmer, age 68, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Charles W. Witmer.

Born on October 30, 1950 in York, a daughter of the late Bernard N. "Barney" and Martha L. (Myers) Kellison, she worked for York Wallcoverings for over 30 years.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Witmer is survived by two sisters, Shirley R. Snedegar and Rosemary Cutlip, both of Dover. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Roy W. Kellison.

Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E. Little Funeral Homes
Download Now