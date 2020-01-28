|
|
Audris M. Eckert
York - Audris M. Eckert, 86, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at York Hospital.
She was the wife of Donald "Don" E. Eckert. The couple would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April.
Audris was born in York on December 11, 1933, daughter of the late Ira and Helen (Kauffman) Crist.
Audris graduated from William Penn Senior High School. She retired from Y-E-P Industries. Audris was a member of First Moravian Church where she served as the financial secretary and a member of the Commonwealth Fire Company ladies auxiliary. She volunteered at the former Memorial Hospital for the American Red Cross for over 40 years. She was an avid golfer and also a member of 9-hole Ladies League at the Out Door Country Club of York.
In addition to her husband, Audris is survived by a daughter, Denise Eckert; son, Ron Eckert and his wife, Paula; grandson, Aaron Eckert and his fiancée, Rachel Plotycia; and a great granddaughter, Makenna Eckert.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor Sayward Lippincott officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Moravian Church, 39 N. Duke Street, York, PA 17401 or York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, Second Floor, York, PA 17401.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020