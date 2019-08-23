|
Aunita L. Fringer
York - Aunita L. Fringer, 91, died peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Rest Haven York. She was the wife of Austin J. Fringer for 68 years. You would always find Aunita by his side. The two were inseparable, truly each other's soulmates.
Aunita was preceded in death by their son, Scott A. Fringer.
Aunita was born May 22, 1928 in Glen Rock. She shared many childhood memories with her brothers, Richard, Clark, Francis, and Charles and sister, Becky. Aunita was the daughter of the late Elwood and Vertie (Ness) McWilliams.
Aunita was a member of St. Stephens UCC.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 6:00pm at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St, York. Burial will be private on Monday at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Including her husband Austin, Aunita is also survived by a daughter Stephanie Zimmerman and her husband James of York, two grandchildren: Ashley Barmore and husband Timothy of Sunnyvale, TX, Drew Zimmerman and wife Emily of York, four great grandchildren: Jackson Barmore, Clint Barmore, Opal Zimmerman and Onyx Zimmerman, and a brother Charles McWilliams of Glen Rock.
Aunita was a devoted wife, fantastic mother, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She is greatly missed and loved forever by those who got to experience her presence.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019