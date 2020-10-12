Austin M. Anderson



York - Austin Michael Anderson, 24, entered into rest on October 7, 2020. Born on February 26, 1996, in York. He was the son of Laryssa Hertel and Michael Lee Anderson. Austin was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He also enjoyed spending his Saturday nights watching the races at Lincoln Speedway.



In addition to his parents, Laryssa and Michael, Austin leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Aiden B. Kiick; step-father, Wesley B. Hertel; brothers, Christopher J. Anderson, Michael Jacoby, Joshua Jacoby, and Brittian Hertel; grandmother, Betty Roach; and an abundance of family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store