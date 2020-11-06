Austin Snyder



Red Lion - Austin Snyder, 91, entered into rest peacefully at home on October 30, 2020. Born on March 27, 1929 in Lititz, he was the son of the late Bessie Mae (Enck) and Clinton Ray Snyder. He was the loving husband of Ellen (Lentz) Snyder, whom he missed dearly. Austin worked as a metal fabricator at Johnson Controls and eventually retired from there.



Austin leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Kande Myers and Tina Shifflet; a son, Eric Snyder; his loving grandchildren, Nicole Krebs, Zachary Swindler, Brandon Snyder, and Kaylee Snyder; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mia and Nash; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn Snyder, Virginia Snyder, Cloyd Snyder, Clinton "Moonie" Snyder, Jr., Betty Keiser and Ara Bella Smeltzer.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Pastor Charles Lindeman will be officiating. A viewing will be held before the service from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









