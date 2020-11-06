1/1
Austin Snyder
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin Snyder

Red Lion - Austin Snyder, 91, entered into rest peacefully at home on October 30, 2020. Born on March 27, 1929 in Lititz, he was the son of the late Bessie Mae (Enck) and Clinton Ray Snyder. He was the loving husband of Ellen (Lentz) Snyder, whom he missed dearly. Austin worked as a metal fabricator at Johnson Controls and eventually retired from there.

Austin leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Kande Myers and Tina Shifflet; a son, Eric Snyder; his loving grandchildren, Nicole Krebs, Zachary Swindler, Brandon Snyder, and Kaylee Snyder; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mia and Nash; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn Snyder, Virginia Snyder, Cloyd Snyder, Clinton "Moonie" Snyder, Jr., Betty Keiser and Ara Bella Smeltzer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Pastor Charles Lindeman will be officiating. A viewing will be held before the service from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved