Austin T. Hunt, Jr.
York - Austin Thomas Hunt, Jr., of York Township, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was 95 years old. He was the husband of Betty Fehnel Hunt, to whom he was married for 72 years.
He was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 6, 1923. He was the son of the late Austin T. Hunt and the late Harriet Maxon Hunt. He graduated in 1941 from Liberty High School, Bethlehem, PA. He attended Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, for two years, and graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA in 1944 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
He served in the US Navy from August 1942 to June 1946, receiving his reserve officer's commission in April, 1945 as an Ensign at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, and as an active member of the US Naval Reserve, in York, was promoted to Lt.Jg. in 1950.
He was an owner and retired Chairman of Three M Tool and Die Corp., York, and was previously employed in York as Vice President and General Manager at Cole Steel Equipment Co., Inc., and as Vice President of Manufacturing at The J. E. Baker Co., Inc.
He was a member of St. John Episcopal Church, York, where he had previously served three terms as a member of the Vestry and served as Treasurer. He had been a member of the Rotary Club of York, the Lafayette Club, the Country Club of York, and the YMCA.
In addition to his wife, he leaves four children, Penelope Hunt, Newtown Square, PA; Barbara Wynn, wife of Thomas Wynn, Winona, MN; Elizabeth Meckley, wife of David Meckley, York; and Austin T. Hunt, 3rd, married to Sara Hunt, York; and six grandchildren and spouses, Kelly Wynn Webster, and her husband Ben; Daniel Meckley V and his wife Candace; Allison Meckley; Sarah McWhorter, and her husband, Tyler McWhorter; Savannah Hunt, and Reed Hunt; children of Austin Hunt, 3rd; and six great grandchildren, Anelia and Marguerite Webster, and Whitney and Hannah Meckley, and Harriet and Esther McWhorter.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Episcopal Church, 140 North Beaver Street, York with The Rev. Eric Hillegas officiating. A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Episcopal Church, 140 North Beaver St., York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019