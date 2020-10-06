Avaleen Stauffer
RED LION - Avaleen May (Klinedinst) Stauffer, 83, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Duane Lee Stauffer. The couple had celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary at the time of his passing.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. The Reverend Dr. Leon Via will be officiating at the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. The service can also be viewed on Olewiler & Heffner's Facebook page, starting at about 11a.m.
Mrs. Stauffer was born in York on May 1, 1937, the daughter of the late William H. and Mabel I. (Copenheaver) Klinedinst. She retired after 30 years of service as an administrative assistant at Harley Davidson. Prior to that she worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Florida.
Mrs. Stauffer, for many years read the newspaper on Saturday mornings on the radio for the Blind Center in York. She enjoyed corresponding with letters to children overseas and was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Mrs. Stauffer leaves two sons, Craig A. Stauffer of Greenbelt, MD and Steven L. Stauffer and his wife Heather of Dallastown; three grandchildren, Brennan, Zachary, and Daniel Stauffer; two sisters, Ruth Boyd of Dallastown and Alice Myers of York; and a sister-in-law, Carol Stauffer. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Klinedinst and two sisters, Mary Meckley and Brenda Poe.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. stjude.org/memorial
