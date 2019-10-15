|
|
Avril Corbin
DOVER - Avril Madeline (Hammond) Corbin, 82, of Dover Township, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. She was preceded in death by her partner, Clyde Cornelius.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on November 16, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.
Mrs. Corbin was born in Bermuda on December 3, 1936, the daughter of the late George and Norah (Channer) Hammond. She retired after over 30 years of service as a registrant at Catonsville Community College in Maryland.
Mrs. Corbin was involved with the twelve-step program and was 45 years sober. She was an artist, avid knitter, enjoyed crocheting, travelling, and had a special love for animals, especially cats.
Mrs. Corbin leaves a daughter, Josette Arlene Hess of Dover and her fiancé, Victor Sorrentino of New Freedom, MD; an adopted daughter of the heart, Tina Potter of Reisterstown, MD; and a grandson, Jesse Ruhl of Michigan. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Sheffler.
Memorial contributions may be made to , York County Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund, Suite 194, 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019