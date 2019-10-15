Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avril Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avril Corbin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avril Corbin Obituary
Avril Corbin

DOVER - Avril Madeline (Hammond) Corbin, 82, of Dover Township, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. She was preceded in death by her partner, Clyde Cornelius.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on November 16, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.

Mrs. Corbin was born in Bermuda on December 3, 1936, the daughter of the late George and Norah (Channer) Hammond. She retired after over 30 years of service as a registrant at Catonsville Community College in Maryland.

Mrs. Corbin was involved with the twelve-step program and was 45 years sober. She was an artist, avid knitter, enjoyed crocheting, travelling, and had a special love for animals, especially cats.

Mrs. Corbin leaves a daughter, Josette Arlene Hess of Dover and her fiancé, Victor Sorrentino of New Freedom, MD; an adopted daughter of the heart, Tina Potter of Reisterstown, MD; and a grandson, Jesse Ruhl of Michigan. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Sheffler.

Memorial contributions may be made to , York County Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund, Suite 194, 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now