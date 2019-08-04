|
|
Azeem D. Washington
York - Azeem D. Washington, 27, entered into rest Thursday July 25, 2019 at his home.
A celebration of life visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 2114 West Market St. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Will Jenkins officiating.
Mr. Washington was born February 9, 1992 in York, a son of Stephanie (Kerchner) Washington of West York and Ryn Washington of York. He was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School, where he was a member of the football team. He had also been a football player with BYC.
Azeem is survived by his parents; a daughter Azalea Washington; a sister Cheyenne Washington; and loving extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist in final expenses, mail to 1333 West Market St. York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019