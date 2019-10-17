|
B. Arlene Miller (Gallagher)
Glen Rock - B. Arlene (Gallagher) Miller, 55, of Glen Rock, died at her home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was the wife of Jeffrey L. Miller, celebrating a 19th wedding anniversary this past March 25, 2019.
A Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock with her Pastor Tim Allen officiating. Viewings will be held on Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday at the church. Burial will be in the St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville.
Arlene was born on October 5, 1964 in Huntingdon, PA and was the daughter of the Larry V. and Shirley (Lancaster) Gallagher of Red Lion.
She was a 1982 graduate of West Side Christian School, York and worked as a school bus driver for First Student, Glen Rock for over 20 years.
She was a member of the Glenview Alliance Church, where she taught bible school, and the Kids' Corner during church services.
In addition to her husband and parents, Arlene also leaves two daughters, Melanie Landis and her significate other Ken Hudson of Shrewsbury, and Holly Reese and her husband Garrett of Glen Rock; and a son Andrew Landis and his wife Nicole of Glen Rock; five grandchildren, Chase, Alexis, Hunter, Lucas, and Rylee; and a brother Ronald Gallagher and his wife Lisa of Holland, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327, to help defray funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019