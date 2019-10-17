Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Resources
More Obituaries for B. Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B. Arlene (Gallagher) Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
B. Arlene (Gallagher) Miller Obituary
B. Arlene Miller (Gallagher)

Glen Rock - B. Arlene (Gallagher) Miller, 55, of Glen Rock, died at her home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was the wife of Jeffrey L. Miller, celebrating a 19th wedding anniversary this past March 25, 2019.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock with her Pastor Tim Allen officiating. Viewings will be held on Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday at the church. Burial will be in the St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville.

Arlene was born on October 5, 1964 in Huntingdon, PA and was the daughter of the Larry V. and Shirley (Lancaster) Gallagher of Red Lion.

She was a 1982 graduate of West Side Christian School, York and worked as a school bus driver for First Student, Glen Rock for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Glenview Alliance Church, where she taught bible school, and the Kids' Corner during church services.

In addition to her husband and parents, Arlene also leaves two daughters, Melanie Landis and her significate other Ken Hudson of Shrewsbury, and Holly Reese and her husband Garrett of Glen Rock; and a son Andrew Landis and his wife Nicole of Glen Rock; five grandchildren, Chase, Alexis, Hunter, Lucas, and Rylee; and a brother Ronald Gallagher and his wife Lisa of Holland, MI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327, to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of B.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now