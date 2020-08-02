B. Geraldine 'G.G.' BroseDallastown - Bessie Geraldine 'G.G.' Brose, 96, of Dallastown, formerly of New Freedom, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Calvin E. Brose who died on July 19, 1999. Born in Bentley Springs, Md., she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Mabel (Doster) Gettle. She had been employed as an inspector at the former American Insulator Corp. in New Freedom for 43 years, retiring in 1986. Geraldine had been previously employed at the former Charles G. Summer, Inc. She was a faithful life member of Bentley Springs U.M.C. and she enjoyed gardening.She loved her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family is thankful for the care and love provided to Geraldine by her caregiver, Cindy Hetrick and her husband, Karl, and Cindy's sister, Lisa Orwig and her husband, Robert. Her dear brother, Walter K. Gettle, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ann Brose, and another brother, Stewart Gettle.There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at the New Freedom Cemetery with Rev. Fred Sipes officiating. Please wear a face mask and social distance to keep everyone safe. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Geraldine's memory to: Bentley Springs U.M.C., 419 Bentley Road, Parkton, MD 21120. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements.